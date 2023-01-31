Emerald Eats: Lil Woody's Burger Month, 'ET's Big Boy Deluxe Combo' recipe

article

The owner of Lil Woody's, a local Seattle restaurant known for its burgers, stopped into Studio 13 on Tuesday to cook and share the recipe for 'ET's Big Boy Deluxe Combo'!

Lil Woody's, located in Seattle's Capitol Hill, White Center and Ballard neighborhoods, is celebrating its ninth annual Burger Month from Feb. 7- March 6. In those four weeks, four different chefs will be invited to create four special burgers that will be available and served for only a week.

Lil Woody's owner, Marcus Lalario brought Chef Eric Tanaka of Tom Douglas and Co. into Studio 13 to make his burger for Burger Month called, "ET's Big Boy Deluxe Combo". For those looking to try it out, the burger will be available from Feb. 7-Feb. 13. For those looking to recreate the mouthwatering burger at home, here is the recipe:

ET's Big Boy Deluxe Combo

Double ¼ lb. Royal Ranch Grass Fed Beef Patties

American cheese

Lettuce

Blue cheese iceberg salad

Red Eye cocktail sauce

Kewpie Mayo

Sesame seed bun

More Recipes

> Cocktails from The Lodge at St. Edward in Kenmore

> Seattle Sips: 'The Kraken Martini' from Hearth in Kirkland

> Emerald Eats: Recipes from Seattle's iconic Mamnoon restaurant

For more Emerald Eats recipes featured on Studio 13 Live, click here!