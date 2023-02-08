Emerald Eats: Lemongrass Rockfish with Cabbage Salad, a southern Vietnamese favorite

Ba Bar joined Studio 13 Live on Wednesday not only to cook, but to also tell us about a new fundraiser to benefit Mary's Place.

Ba Bar is partnering with David Hill Winery, offering a new wine called Saigon Siblings Pinot Noir, to raise money for the organization. The organization works to ensure no child sleeps outside by centering equity and opportunity for women and families.

$10 from every bottle sold at Ba Bar and Monsoon will be donated to the organization starting this week.

LEMONGRASS ROCKFISH WITH CABBAGE SALAD RECIPE:

Ingredients:

Fileted rockfish – sustainable local fish, can substitute for halibut or petrale sole (or substitute firm tofu for vegetarian option, omitting fish sauce below)

1 cup fresh lemongrass, finely diced (use center stem)

1 teaspoon white pepper powder

1 teaspoon white sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons turmeric powder

2 teaspoons crushed dry chili

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons fresh turmeric, finely diced

Neutral cooking oil

Fish sauce

1 cabbage, thinly sliced

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

¼ cup Champagne vinegar

1 tablespoon shallot, finely chopped

3 tablespoons garlic oil, can substitute for vegetable oil

1 pinch white granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 pinches black pepper, ground

Lemongrass Rub:

Combine lemongrass through fresh turmeric and mix together.

Prepare the Fish:

Rub fish lightly with fish sauce then coat with the rub. Can sit overnight or be cooked immediately. Add oil to a hot sauté pan, place fish in the pan to sear, flip after a few minutes and cook until fish is no longer translucent.

While the fish cooks prepare the cabbage salad. Start with thinly chopped green cabbage. To make the vinaigrette combine all ingredients from rice vinegar through pepper and whisk to combine. Add to the cabbage and toss to coat.

Plate the cabbage salad and add the fish. Enjoy!