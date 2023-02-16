Emerald Eats: Island Soul Rum Bar shows off Mardi Gras-inspired food, drinks
SEATTLE - The Island Soul Rum Bar and Soul Shack on Rainier Avenue in Seattle is a Black-owned business featuring Caribbean-inspired soul food.
The business is opening a second restaurant, named Arleana's, in Kirkland in April.
CRAWFISH MONICA:
Ingredients:
- 1lb Rigatoni
- 3 tbsp butter
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup minced onion
- Creole/Cajun seasoning to taste
- 1 cup tomatoes
- 1 lb crawfish tails
- 1 tbsp chopped onions
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 ounces grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
Method:
- Sauté bell peppers, onions and celery until it's translucent on medium heat.
- Add tomato paste, salt and pepper, Cajun seasoning.
- Stir mixture together
- Add 4 oz of wine to deglaze the pan.
- With barely any wine left, add cream.
- Season to taste.
- In a separate pan, on medium heat, add olive oil
- Toss in crawfish until it's slightly brown
- Add noodles and sauce.
- Garnish with Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and green onions.