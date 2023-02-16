Expand / Collapse search

Emerald Eats: Island Soul Rum Bar shows off Mardi Gras-inspired food, drinks

By Studio 13 Live Staff
Theo Martin and James Gibney with the Island Soul Rum Bar stopped by Studio 13 Live on Thursday to share their Mardi Gras-inspired dishes and drinks.

SEATTLE - The Island Soul Rum Bar and Soul Shack on Rainier Avenue in Seattle is a Black-owned business featuring Caribbean-inspired soul food. 

The business is opening a second restaurant, named Arleana's, in Kirkland in April. 

CRAWFISH MONICA:

Ingredients:

  • 1lb Rigatoni
  • 3 tbsp butter
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 1/2 cup minced onion
  • Creole/Cajun seasoning to taste
  • 1 cup tomatoes
  • 1 lb crawfish tails
  • 1 tbsp chopped onions
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 2 ounces grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions

Method:

  • Sauté bell peppers, onions and celery until it's translucent on medium heat.
  • Add tomato paste, salt and pepper, Cajun seasoning.
  • Stir mixture together
  • Add 4 oz of wine to deglaze the pan.
  • With barely any wine left, add cream.
  • Season to taste.
  • In a separate pan, on medium heat, add olive oil
  • Toss in crawfish until it's slightly brown
  • Add noodles and sauce.
  • Garnish with Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and green onions.