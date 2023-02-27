Expand / Collapse search

Emerald Eats: Ethan Stowell Restaurants CEO makes Cacio e Pepe

Ethan Stowell, founder and CEO of Ethan Stowell Restaurants, stopped by Studio 13 Live on Monday to make amazing Cacio e Pepe.

CACIO E PEPE RECIPE:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 lb dried spaghetti
  • 4 oz unsalted butter
  • 1.5 tbsp cracked black pepper
  • ½ cup freshly grated pecorino romano
  • salt

METHOD:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions. While the pasta is cooking melt the butter and the pepper in another pot. Do not brown and keep warm. Once the pasta is cooked, strain but reserve one cup of the pasta cooking liquid. Add the cooked spaghetti and 1/2 cup of the pasta water. With a rubber spatula or a wooden spoon, vigorously stir in the cheese. If it’s not a little saucy mix in a little more, or all, or the pasta cooking liquid. Season to taste with salt and serve while hot.

