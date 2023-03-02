Emerald Eats: En Rama in Tacoma makes chorizo, vegetarian mac and cheese

En Rama in Tacoma stopped by Studio 13 Live on Thursday to make two different types of mac and cheese and a braised chickpea side dish.

MAC AND CHEESE RECIPE:

Sauce Ingredients:

Maple Mustard Seeds

1 cup of Yellow Mustard seeds

1 ½ apple cider vinegar

1 tsp salt

3 cups maple syrup

Method:

Allow mustard seeds and salt to soak in vinegar for up to an hour or until seeds have absorbed all the liquid. Pour Maple over seeds and allow to marinate for 2 hours, then they are ready to serve. This sauce will work well with any pasta noodle.

SWEET POTATO CHEESE SAUCE RECIPE:

Ingredients:

1-2 large Sweet Potatoes peeled and chopped into equal parts

½ pound of unsalted butter

1 cup of vegetable stock

¼ mascarpone

¼ cup gruyre cheese ( chopped into small pieces)

2 tbsp paprika

salt to taste

Method:

In a medium-sized pot, take sweet potatoes, vegetable stock and butter boil on medium heat until sweet potatoes are fork tender. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

In a blender take the sweet potatoes and some of the boiling liquid and begin to blend until smooth adding a little of the liquid and the gruyere cheese a little at a time until a smooth puree has formed.

Remove from the blender into a bowl and whisk in mascarpone and paprika until fully incorporated. Adding salt to desired taste. Texture should be smooth if not add more of the boiling liquid or warm vegetable stock until smooth consistently is reached.