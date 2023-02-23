Emerald Eats: Duke's Seafood makes pan seared wild salmon

Duke's Seafood stopped by Studio 13 Live on Thursday to make pan seared wild salmon and talk about National Clam Chowder Day on Feb. 25.

Duke's Seafood is a family-owned restaurant in the Seattle area, founded in 1977. There are seven locations in the greater Puget Sound area.

When it comes to sourcing ingredients, Duke's Seafood takes it seriously. All seafood is 100% sustainable, chicken and eggs are organic, beef is local and grass-fed and produce is local and organic when possible.

DUKE'S SEAFOOD LOCATIONS:

Alki Beach

Bellevue

Green Lake

Kent Station

Lake Union

Southcenter

Ruston Way

On National Clam Chowder Day, the first 100 people to each Duke's Seafood restaurant will receive a free small bowl.

PAN SEARED WILD SALMON RECIPE:

Ingredients:

6.5 oz coho salmon

1 tsp chopped ginger

1 tsp fresh basil, finely chopped

½ oz sugar

pinch of fresh cracked pepper

1 tsp olive oil

2 fl oz lemon beurre blanc

4 oz baby red potatoes

3 oz fresh veggies

½ tsp balsamic/gluten free soy glaze

2 fl oz grand marnier

Preparation:

Take a 6.5 oz. Coho filet and top with chiffonade basil and minced ginger. Press top side down in sugar/pepper (4 parts sugar to 1 part pepper) mixture. Heat sauté pan and olive oil. Add filet to pan and carefully watched as to only caramelize salmon and not to carbonize (burning is bad). Flip salmon, deglazing with triple sec and bake. Stack on plate, organic baby red potatoes and then veggies. When finished cooking, lay salmon at six o'clock on veggies and a bed of lemon beurre blanc that is dalloped with balsamic/gluten free soy glaze.

RELATED: