Emerald Eats: Coastal Kitchen makes pan-seared halibut with Parisian gnocchi
Coastal Kitchen stopped by Studio 13 Live on Thursday to make pan-seared halibut with Parisian gnocchi.
PAN-SEARED HALIBUT RECIPE:
Halibut Ingredients:
- Halibut Fillet: 1.5 pounds
- Canola Oil: 1 tbs
- Salt
Beurre Blanc Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup chopped shallots
- 2 ea chopped garlic cloves
- 1/4 cup white wine
- 1 tbs Lemon juice
- 1/3 cup cream
- 1 sprig of thyme
- Salt to taste
- 8 tbs of unsalted butter cut in small cubes
Beurre Blanc Method:
- Bring the shallots, garlic, white white, lemon juice, cream, thyme, and salt to a simmer. After a couple of minutes, remove the thyme from the mixture
- Transfer to a blender
- While the mixture is blending, add one cube of butter at a time in until the sauce is emulsified and completely smooth
Vegetables Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup roasted leeks
- 1/2 cup roasted rainbow carrots
- 1 tbs Olive oil
- Salt
Vegetables Method:
- Cut your vegetables about 1.5 Inches long
- Toss them in olive oil and sprinkle some salt
- Roast in a 375 F oven for about 7 minutes or until golden brown
Parisian Gnocchi Ingredients:
- 1 cup (8 ounces) water
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick, 4 ounces) unsalted butter
- 3/4 teaspoon (about 0.15 ounces) kosher salt
- 1 1/4 cups (6.25 ounces) all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup (about 1 ounce) freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
- 2 tablespoons finely sliced chives
Parisian Gnocchi Method:
- Bring water, butter and salt to a boil. Add flour and mix with a wooden spatula on low heat until it becomes a dough and it won’t stick to the pot. Transfer to a mixer with the paddle attachment and add the remaining ingredients minus the eggs.
- Once all the ingredients are mixed, add one egg at a time until completely incorporated. Transfer to a pastry bag
- Bring a pot of seasoned water to a boil.
- Using a knife or butcher’s twine, cut gnocchi into the desirable size directly into the water.
- Using a ladle, remove gnocchi once they float to the surface.
How to build the dish:
- Season halibut fillets with salt and in a hot sauté, pan pour about 1 tbs of canola oil.
- Sear on each side for about 3 to 5 minutes and put in the oven for another 3 minutes.
- In a different sauté pan, add a 1tbs of canola oil and in medium heat sear the gnocchi until they are brown and crispy.
- Mix your roasted vegetables.
- You can build the dish by putting about a 1/4 cup of the sauce on the bottom of the plate, put your gnocchi and vegetables on top and finally put the seared halibut on top. You can garnish with sliced chives or parsley leaves.