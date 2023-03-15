Emerald Eats: Ciudad makes Harissa roasted carrots with whipped feta
Ciudad stopped by Studio 13 Live on Wednesday to make Harissa roasted carrots with whipped feta.
HARISSA ROASTED CARROTS WITH WHIPPED FETA RECIPE:
Ingredients:
- 16oz peeled baby carrots (or carrots cut into wide big sticks)
- 1.5T Harissa paste
- 1.5T Oil (canola or vegetable)
- 1.5t Kosher Salt
- 2T Fresh lemon juice
- 2T Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 3t Date Molasses (maple or agave would be a good sub)
- 1oz Dates, pitted, torn into small pieces
- 1t Za'atar
- 1T Sliced Cilantro leaves
- 2oz whipped Feta
- Lime wedge for serving
Whipped Feta:
- 3.5oz sheep's milk feta
- 3.5oz cream cheese
- 2oz Extra virgin olive oil
- zest of 1 lime
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 425F for at least 30 minutes. While the oven is preheating, peel your carrots (and if using larger ones, trim them down to a large carrot stick size).
- In a bowl, season the peeled carrots with the harissa, vegetable oil, and salt.
- Roast carrots for about 30 minutes. A cake tester or toothpick should easily be inserted into the carrots.
- While carrots are roasting, you can make your whipped feta.
- Combine sheep milk feta, lemon zest, extra virgin olive oil and cream cheese in a food processor and blend until smooth. Can also be done with a hand blender (Pro tip, let your cream cheese come up to room temperature first).
- Pick large cilantro leaves, stack into a neat pile, and using your sharpest knife cut into thin ribbons. If you are not comfortable doing this, torn cilantro leaves tossed on top at the last minute would be a great option.
- Toss your warm roasted with the lemon dressing and torn dates. Toss/gently mix until the dressing clings to the carrots and is almost glaze-like.
Plating:
- Spread feta on the bottom of a plate.
- Arrange your carrots neatly across the feta.
- Once carrots are on the plate season generously with za'atar.
- Add your sliced cilantro over the top of the dish and a lime wedge on the side.
- Serve while still warm and enjoy!