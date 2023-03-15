Emerald Eats: Ciudad makes Harissa roasted carrots with whipped feta

Ciudad stopped by Studio 13 Live on Wednesday to make Harissa roasted carrots with whipped feta.

HARISSA ROASTED CARROTS WITH WHIPPED FETA RECIPE:

Ingredients:

3t Date Molasses (maple or agave would be a good sub)

Whipped Feta:

Method:

Preheat the oven to 425F for at least 30 minutes. While the oven is preheating, peel your carrots (and if using larger ones, trim them down to a large carrot stick size).

In a bowl, season the peeled carrots with the harissa, vegetable oil, and salt.

Roast carrots for about 30 minutes. A cake tester or toothpick should easily be inserted into the carrots.

While carrots are roasting, you can make your whipped feta.

Combine sheep milk feta, lemon zest, extra virgin olive oil and cream cheese in a food processor and blend until smooth. Can also be done with a hand blender (Pro tip, let your cream cheese come up to room temperature first).

Pick large cilantro leaves, stack into a neat pile, and using your sharpest knife cut into thin ribbons. If you are not comfortable doing this, torn cilantro leaves tossed on top at the last minute would be a great option.