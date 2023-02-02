Expand / Collapse search

Emerald Eats: 'Bateau's Steak Tartare'

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Boat Bar Tartare

SEATTLE - Taylor Thornhill, a chef at Bateau, popped into Studio 13 on Thursday to cook up the restaurant’s signature Steak Tartare.

Located in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Bateau has been in business since 2015. The restaurant takes pride in its in-house whole-animal butchery and dry aging program. Chef Taylor Thornhill’s inventive dishes are often made with foraged and fermented ingredients. 

Here’s the recipe:

Bateau’s Steak Tartare

Bateau's Steak Tartare

  • Umeboshi
  • Ikura
  • Egg yolk
  • Tapioca crackers

