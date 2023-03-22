Emerald Eats: Bar Solea makes Margarita Neo-Neapolitan Pizza
Chef Brendan McGill with Bar Solea stopped by Studio 13 Live on Wednesday to make a perfect Margarita Neo-Neapolitan Pizza for one!
MARGARITA NEO-NEAPOLITAN PIZZA RECIPE (FOR ONE):
Ingredients:
- 1 dough ball (recipe below)
- 5 fluid ounce pomodoro sauce (recipe below)
- 1 ball bufula mozzarella, sliced into 5 even slices
- 5 leaves fresh Genovese basil
- A splash of good olive oil
- A sprinkling of grated grana Padano (or Parmigiana-Reggiano)
Pomodoro Sauce:
- 1 retail can of Solea tomatoes (San Marzano tomatoes work too) 480g
- 25 g extra virgin olive oil
- 10 g sea salt
Pomodoro Sauce Method:
Mill the tomatoes in a food mill. Whisk in the olive oil and salt.
Pizza Method:
Open the dough ball into a Neo-Neapolitan-style round. Sauce with pomodoro. Place in an 800°F deck oven for approximately 60 seconds, turning as necessary for even browning. Pull from the hot oven and top with slices of fresh mozzarella. Place back into oven and cook for approximately 30 seconds. Remove and garnish with fresh basil, a splash of good olive oil and a sprinkling of grana Padano cheese.
NEO-NEAPOLITAN PIZZA DOUGH RECIPE (MAKES 4 BALLS):
Ingredients:
- 442 g 5 Stagioni flour
- 189 g 1st Trailblazer
- 442 g Water (tepid)
- 1 g Fresh Yeast
- 14 g Salt
- 13 g Starter
- 19 g 2nd Trailblazer
Dough Method:
- Starting with water, add all the ingredients into a mixer (except 2nd trailblazer) and mix at speed 1 until the flour has settled.
- Mix at speed 1 for 2 to 6 minutes.
- Scape sides of the mixing bowl and flip the dough inside the mixer.
- Mix at speed 2 for 3 minutes while slowly adding 2nd trailblazer.
- Once dough mixture starts to "slap" or "pop" it’s ready to take out of the mixing bowl.
- Let dough relax and proof 15 – 30 minutes. Weigh/roll dough balls out to 275 grams.