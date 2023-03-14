Expand / Collapse search

Emerald Eats: Aqua by El Gaucho makes spring-inspired dishes

Aqua by El Gaucho stopped by Studio 13 Live on Tuesday to make some spring-inspired dishes.

MARINATED BEETS, STRAWBERRIES, ARUGULA, MARCONA ALMONDS, CITRUS POPPY SEED YOGURT:

Marinated Beets Recipe:

  • 8 medium beets
  • 3 sprigs thyme
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 T pink pepper corns
  • 2 pinches of salt
  • 1 each orange sliced
  • 1 each lemon sliced
  • 1 T verjus and 2 T extra virgin olive oil for marinating after roasting

Marinated Beets Method:

  • Wash beets
  • Toss with olive oil, salt
  • Lay in roasting pan over sliced citrus, peppercorns, thyme
  • Drizzle vinegar over everything
  • Wrap or cover pan
  • Roast for 45 minutes 1 hour at 400 degrees
  • Check for doneness with a skewer
  • Allow to cool, then peel and cut
  • Marinate with extra virgin olive oil and verjus

Citrus Poppy Seed Yogurt:

  • 1 cup Greek Yogurt
  • 1 T poppy seeds
  • 1 tsp honey
  • 1 orange zested
  • Salt to taste

Citrus Poppy Seed Yogurt Method:

Mix all the items together!

PAN ROASTED BRANZINO, VADOUVAN CURRY CAULIFLOWER PUREE, SALAD OF SPRING GREENS, RADISH, SNAP PEAS, FENNEL, AND A CITRUS CAPER SALSA VERDE RECIPE:

Vadouvan Curry Cauliflower Puree:

  • 1 head cauliflower
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 T fennel
  • 1 T shallot
  • 1 T vadouvan curry powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • .25 cup orange juice

Vadouvan Curry Cauliflower Puree Method:

  • Steam cauliflower
  • Simmer cream, fennel, shallot, and curry powder
  • Blend all ingredients in Vitamix

Citrus Caper Salsa Verde:

  • 4 T capers, rinsed
  • 1 T shallots, minced
  • 1 T garlic, minced
  • .25 cup extra virgin olive
  • .25 cup Italian parsley, finely chopped
  • .25 cup mint, finely chopped
  • .25 cup chives, finely chopped
  • 1 each orange zested, save the whole orange for salad
  • Salt to taste

Citrus Caper Salsa Verde Method:

Chop all ingredients and combine, season to taste