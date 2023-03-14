Emerald Eats: Aqua by El Gaucho makes spring-inspired dishes
Aqua by El Gaucho stopped by Studio 13 Live on Tuesday to make some spring-inspired dishes.
MARINATED BEETS, STRAWBERRIES, ARUGULA, MARCONA ALMONDS, CITRUS POPPY SEED YOGURT:
Marinated Beets Recipe:
- 8 medium beets
- 3 sprigs thyme
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 T pink pepper corns
- 2 pinches of salt
- 1 each orange sliced
- 1 each lemon sliced
- 1 T verjus and 2 T extra virgin olive oil for marinating after roasting
Marinated Beets Method:
- Wash beets
- Toss with olive oil, salt
- Lay in roasting pan over sliced citrus, peppercorns, thyme
- Drizzle vinegar over everything
- Wrap or cover pan
- Roast for 45 minutes 1 hour at 400 degrees
- Check for doneness with a skewer
- Allow to cool, then peel and cut
- Marinate with extra virgin olive oil and verjus
Citrus Poppy Seed Yogurt:
- 1 cup Greek Yogurt
- 1 T poppy seeds
- 1 tsp honey
- 1 orange zested
- Salt to taste
Citrus Poppy Seed Yogurt Method:
Mix all the items together!
PAN ROASTED BRANZINO, VADOUVAN CURRY CAULIFLOWER PUREE, SALAD OF SPRING GREENS, RADISH, SNAP PEAS, FENNEL, AND A CITRUS CAPER SALSA VERDE RECIPE:
Vadouvan Curry Cauliflower Puree:
- 1 head cauliflower
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 T fennel
- 1 T shallot
- 1 T vadouvan curry powder
- 1 tsp salt
- .25 cup orange juice
Vadouvan Curry Cauliflower Puree Method:
- Steam cauliflower
- Simmer cream, fennel, shallot, and curry powder
- Blend all ingredients in Vitamix
Citrus Caper Salsa Verde:
- 4 T capers, rinsed
- 1 T shallots, minced
- 1 T garlic, minced
- .25 cup extra virgin olive
- .25 cup Italian parsley, finely chopped
- .25 cup mint, finely chopped
- .25 cup chives, finely chopped
- 1 each orange zested, save the whole orange for salad
- Salt to taste
Citrus Caper Salsa Verde Method:
Chop all ingredients and combine, season to taste