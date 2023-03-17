Emerald Eats: Mulleady's Irish Pub makes Shepherd's Pie on St. Patrick's Day

Mulleady's Irish Pub in the Magnolia neighborhood stopped by Studio 13 Live on St. Patrick's Day to make Shepherd's Pie!

SHEPHERD'S PIE RECIPE:

Ingredients:

8 tbsp olive oil

4 red onions

12 garlic cloves

8 large carrots

1 celery bunch

6 lbs ground lamb

1 cup AP flour

¼ cup tomato paste

4 cups vegetable Stock

¼ cup Worcestershire

8 tsp fresh rosemary

8 tsp fresh thyme

2.5 cups corn

2.5 cups green peas

Shepherd's Pie Method:

Combine cut carrots, onions, celery and garlic in food processor and blend until a sort of paste is formed. Sweat down vegetables in olive oil in large pot until translucent. Add ground lamb. Once cooked, add tomato paste, Worcestershire, flour, vegetable stock, rosemary, thyme. Let simmer 15 minutes. Add corn and peas. Cook another 10 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste.

To serve, warm on stove top and mix in gravy. Put mix in oven safe baking dish. Top with mashed potatoes, sprinkle with Pecorino cheese. Bake until warmed through and golden brown.