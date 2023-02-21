Ballard FC announces 2023 home schedule, ticketing information

Ballard FC announced its 2023 home schedule on Tuesday ahead of the team's second season.

The team will host eight matches at Seattle's Interbay Stadium, including six regular season matches, starting with their home opener against Lane United FC on May 26.

REGULAR SEASON HOME MATCH SCHEDULE:

Lane United FC on May 26 at 7 p.m.

PDX FC on June 2 at 7 p.m.

Oly Town FC on June 9 at 7 p.m.

Oly Town FC on June 23 at 7 p.m.

Capital FX Athletico on June 30 at 7 p.m.

United PDX on July 16 at 2 p.m.

Limited season tickets and single-game tickets will be available on Feb. 21.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Season Tickets:

150 tickets available

$99 per ticket for all eight home matches with first rights to purchase tickets to the 2023 playoff games if Ballard FC hosts a playoff game

Other season ticket perks can be found here

Single-game Tickets:

$15 for general admission

$12.50 for standing general admission

$25 for field-level seated general admission (new in 2023)

Kids five and under get in free to all matches.

"Like last year, we fully anticipate season tickets to sell out within hours of them being released, Ballard FC Co-Founder and General Manager Sam Zisette said. "Inventory updates for season and single game tickets will be available for fans live on our website and we’ll update our social channels with ticketing milestones."



On match days, gates at the stadium open 90 minutes before kick-off. There are food options, a beer garden, activities for kids and live local music. Parking is limited to the street outside the stadium, with disabled parking within the parking lot. Fans are encouraged to carpool, ride share or use public transportation to the stadium.