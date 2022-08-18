X-rays negative for Seahawks guard Damien Lewis after exit with ankle injury against Bears

article

Seattle Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis appears to have avoided serious injury as X-rays on his injured right ankle came back negative following his exit in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

Lewis was injured when Bears defensive lineman Angelo Blackson rolled up on the back of his leg while making a tackle of running back DeeJay Dallas. Center Austin Blythe immediately began signaling to the Seahawks' sideline for help as trainers and head coach Pete Carroll ran to his side.

After having his leg splinted with an air cast, Lewis left the field on the back of a cart.

However, Carroll said after the game that the examinations revealed only a lateral ankle sprain.

"We're very, very fortunate," Carroll said. "He had a lateral ankle sprain out of the deal. He got rolled up on and all that but all of the X-rays and stuff were negative. Very, very fortunate there. He was upbeat about that a little bit, maybe surprised by the results but thrilled by it as well."

Phil Haynes replaced Lewis at left guard with Gabe Jackson remaining at right guard through the rest of the half.

Carroll didn't have a sense yet as to how long the injury would keep Lewis sidelined. However, it's far less significant than a broken ankle, leg, or high-ankle sprain would have been.

"That's great," tackle Jake Curhan said. "...Those things are always scary and you just want everyone to be alright, whether it's on your team or the other team. We love having D-Lew out there so hopefully he can bounce back pretty quick and get him back for the season."