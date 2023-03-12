WSU's Kamie Ethridge reacts to Cougs seed and draw at NCAA Women's Tournament
WSU women's basketball coach Kamie Ethridge joined Fox 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Seattle Sports Live" on Sunday night, reacting to the No. 5 seed the Cougs received in the NCAA Women's Tournament. WSU will face Florida-Gulf Coast in Philadelphia on Saturday in the first round of the tournament with a chance to win a game in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Cougs, fresh off a surprising win in the Pac-12 Women's Tournament, are 0-3 all-time in the NCAA Women's Tournament, including losses the last two seasons.
Interview Above.