WSU's game against Cal canceled due to COVID-19 issues

Washington State's game against Cal has been canceled merely hours before kickoff on Saturday.

The Pac-12 announced in a statement the cancellation as a result of Cal not meeting the minimum number of scholarship players due to a player testing positive for coronavirus. The test was confirmed using a PCR test. Under contact tracing protocols, the positive player and additional student-athletes will be in isolation.

The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. PT and to be aired on Q13. Under conference policy, officials say the game is declared a no contest.

"The cancelation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs," Pac-12 officials said in a statement.

This is the third game cancelation for WSU this season. Previous WSU games were canceled against Stanford and the University of Washington due to in part coronavirus issues for the Cougs.