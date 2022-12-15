Women's PGA Championship to return to Sahalee Country Club in 2024

article

The PGA of America announced on Thursday that the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will return to Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish in 2024.

Canadian Brooke Henderson became the youngest-ever major champion in LPGA by defeating No. 1-ranked Lydia Ko in a playoff to capture the first women's championship to be hosted at Sahalee in 2016. Henderson made birdie on the par-5 18th in the playoff to capture the title.

"The PGA of America is ecstatic to bring the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the best women players in the world back to a premier venue in the Pacific Northwest," PGA President John Lindert said in a statement. "Sahalee Country Club was an outstanding host for the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and has a rich history in hosting major championships. We are excited to return to Washington in 2024."

Sahalee Country Club hosted the 1998 PGA Championship on the men's side that was won by Vijay Singh and the 2002 NEC Invitational won by Craig Perry. The 2010 U.S. Senior Open was also hosted at the site as Bernhard Langer earned a three-shot victory over hometown favorite Fred Couples.

The course has also held the prestigious Sahalee Players Championship annually, which is among the best amateur events on the West Coast. The championship has been on hiatus since 2020 due to COVID-19 and will return in 2023.

"Sahalee is excited to add to our rich history of hosting major championship golf," Sahalee Country Club Director of Golf Bryan Nicholson said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming back the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and working with the PGA of America to showcase the greatest women golfers in the world at our High Heavenly Ground."

The 2023 tournament will be held June 21-25 at the Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J. In Gee Chun held off Minjee Lee and Lexi Thompson to earn a 1-shot victory in the 2022 event at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.