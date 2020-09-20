WNBA postpone Storm-Lynx playoff game after 'inconclusive' COVID-19 test results

The Seattle Storm playoff game against the Minnesota Lynx is postponed after "inconclusive" COVID-19 test results from Storm players, the league announced on Sunday.

“After receiving inconclusive COVID-19 test results today for players from the Seattle Storm, the WNBA announced that Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx has been postponed out of an abundance of caution,” the WNBA said in statement. "Players with inconclusive results have undergone additional testing today and are currently in isolation. The new date for Game 1 will be communicated as developments warrant.”

“The Storm organization fully supports the decision to postpone the game,” said Alisha Valavanis, CEO & GM, and Lisa Brummel, Seattle Storm Co-Owner in a joint statement.

“The health and safety of the WNBA players, team staffs and all those involved in the production of this season remains our top priority.”

Game 1 of the playoffs was scheduled for Sunday, September 20 in Florida. A date for the rescheduled game has not been released yet.