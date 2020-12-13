Wilson, Seahawks sail to 40-3 victory over New York Jets

article

The Seattle Seahawks sailed to a 40-3 victory against the winless New York Jets on Sunday.

Quarterback Russell Wilson had four touchdowns and one interception. Chris Carson also rushed for a touchdown.

The Jets scored a field goal on their first drive, but that was it. Kicker Sergio Castillo missed three field goals on the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.