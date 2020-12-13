Expand / Collapse search

Wilson, Seahawks sail to 40-3 victory over New York Jets

By Q13 News Staff
Seattle Seahawks
SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks sailed to a 40-3 victory against the winless New York Jets on Sunday.

Quarterback Russell Wilson had four touchdowns and one interception. Chris Carson also rushed for a touchdown.

The Jets scored a field goal on their first drive, but that was it. Kicker Sergio Castillo missed three field goals on the day.

This story will be updated. Scroll down for highlights.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.