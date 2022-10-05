When to watch Mariners vs. Blue Jays in this weekend's Wild Card Series

Major League Baseball announced the complete schedule for the Wild Card games this weekend, including the Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mariners will face the Blue Jays on Friday at 1:07 p.m. (all times Pacific) and Saturday at 1:07 p.m. on ESPN.

If necessary, game 3 would be at 11:07 a.m. on ABC.

All games are also available in the US on MLB.TV with authentication to a participating Pay TV provider.

The postseason has a new format this year which expands the pool of teams from 10 to 12. The two single-elimination Wild Card games have been replaced with four best-of-three Wild Card series. Next comes best-of-five Division Series games.

Full 2022 Wild Card series schedule:

Friday, Oct. 7

Rays @ Guardians, Game 1, 12:07 p.m. ET / 9:07 a.m. PT, ESPN

Phillies @ Cardinals, Game 1, 2:07 p.m. / 11:07 a.m. PT, ABC

Mariners @ Blue Jays, Game 1, 4:07 p.m. / 1:07 p.m. PT, ESPN

Padres @ Mets, Game 1, 8:07 p.m. / 5:07 p.m. PT, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Rays @ Guardians, Game 2, 12:07 p.m. ET / 9:07 a.m. PT, ESPN2

Mariners @ Blue Jays, Game 2, 4:07 p.m. / 1:07 p.m. PT, ESPN

Padres @ Mets, Game 2, 7:37 p.m. / 4:37 p.m. PT, ESPN

Phillies @ Cardinals, Game 2, 8:37 p.m. / 5:37 p.m. PT, ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

Mariners @ Blue Jays, Game 3, 2:07 p.m. / 11:07 a.m. PT ABC (if necessary)

Rays @ Guardians, Game 3, 4:07 p.m. / 1:07 p.m. PT, ESPN (if necessary)

Padres @ Mets, Game 3, 7:37 p.m. / 4:37 p.m. PT, ESPN (if necessary)

Phillies @ Cardinals, Game 3, 8:37 p.m. / 5:37 p.m. PT, ESPN2 (if necessary)

