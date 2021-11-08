Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:06 AM PST, Mason County
5
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 1:15 PM PST, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior

Whitecaps tie Sounders 1-1 for 1st playoff spot since 2017

By AP News Staff
Published 
Seattle Sounders FC
Associated Press
article

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 09: Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Janio Bikel (19) defends against Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero (12) during an MLS match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Seattle Sounders on October 9, 2021 at Lumen Field in Se

Expand

VACOUVER, British Columbia - Ryan Gauld pulled Vancouver even with a header in the 20th minute and the Whitecaps tied the Seattle Sounders 1-1 on Sunday night to earn a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season.

Vancouver (12-9-13) reached the postseason for the first time since 2017. The Whitecaps finished sixth in the Western Conference, setting up a first-round matchup with No. 3 Sporting Kansas City.

Fredy Montero scored for the Sounders (17-8-9) on a penalty kick in the eighth minute. Second-place Seattle will open the playoffs against No. 7 Real Salt Lake.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS: 
WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron LevineAlyssa Charlston Ian Furness
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS