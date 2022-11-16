Where to watch the 2022 World Cup in Seattle

The 2022 World Cup is set to kick off on FOX on Nov. 20. While games could be watched at home, we've put together a list of places in Seattle where fans can watch some of the matches.

The Seattle Sounders announced they will be hosting a watch party inside The Armory at Seattle Center for the U.S. Men’s National Team games.

Here is a schedule of all three of the United States' group stage matches (in Pacific Time):

Monday, Nov. 21 — USA vs. Wales at 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 25 – USA vs. England at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29 – USA vs. Iran at 11 a.m.

The watch party is free for all fans and entry for each match starts at 9 a.m. It'll be a first-come, first served basis for entry and until The Armory reaches capacity.

There are also several soccer-friendly bars throughout Western Washington:

Redmond

Renton

Seattle:

Tacoma:

The tournament will be played from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 — with group matches from two top teams scheduled for Thanksgiving Day.

FOX Sports will air all 64 World Cup matches live across FOX and FS1, with every match livestreaming on the FOX Sports App.

Starting Nov. 21, Good Day Seattle will continue to be on-air from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and move to FOX 13+ at 7 a.m.