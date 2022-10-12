Here's when the Seahawks will play if Mariners force Game 4 on Sunday

If the Seattle Mariners force a game four of the ALDS on Sunday, the Seahawks game time will be pushed back as more than 100,000 fans will descend upon SODO.

When do the Seahawks play on Sunday?

The team said IF there is an ALDS game 4 on Sunday, the Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals start time will move to 2:30 p.m. PT.

If there is not a game 4 at T-Mobile Park, the Seahawks will kick off at 1:05 p.m. PT at Lumen Field. That game can be seen on FOX 13.

The scheduling conflict is because the two stadiums are adjacent to each other in Seattle's SODO neighborhood.

MLB announced the M's start time for Sunday's game would be at 12:07 p.m. PT on TBS - just an hour before the previously scheduled start time for the Hawks.

Traffic is expected to be busiest between 10 a.m. and noon. Fans are encouraged to allow extra time for travel. Link Light Rail and Sounder trains are operating on Sunday.

It's a busy sports weekend in Western Washington with the Seattle Kraken's home opener Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Washington Huskies host the Arizona Wildcats at Husky Stadium at 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.