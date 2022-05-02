What is CONCACAF? How do I watch Sounders vs. Pumas in Champions League Final?

The Seattle Sounders are set to play Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM Wednesday night in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final at Lumen Field.

This is the club’s first continental championship, with the CONCACAF Champions League trophy and a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup on the line.

Last week, the Sounders rallied last week for a 2-2 draw with Pumas in the first leg in Mexico City.

The club is seeking to be the first MLS team to win the CCL.

What is CONCACAF?

It stands for the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

CONCACAF Champions League is an annual tournament that involves the best teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Multiple Major League Soccer teams play in this tournament every year, which is how the Sounders played New York City FC in the semifinals, in matches that were completely separate from regular-season play.

The winner of this tournament advances to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, which includes the winners from each of the other regions across the world: the best club from Asia, from Africa, South America, Oceania, and the most well-known, UEFA Champions League in Europe, which this year has narrowed its field to Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Villareal.

Are there away goals in the Champions League Final? Is there overtime?

While the UEFA Champions League did away with away goals for 2022, the North American competition has not. The CONCACAF Champions League still uses the away goals rule for matchups with two legs.

Away goals are used as a tiebreaker through for Champions League matchups through the semifinals.

However, the rule changes for the final and away goals are NOT counted. If the score remains tied at the end of the second leg of the final, two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played. If it is still tied after the 30 extra minutes, then the winner will be determined by a shootout.

Has an MLS team ever won the CONCACAF?

Multiple teams have made it as far as the final but no MLS club has won.

Where is the final? How can I watch it?

Seattle will host the match at Lumen Field on Wednesday, May 4. It's at 7 p.m. and will air on FS1.

Is it sold out?

Last week, the Sounders announced that it is on track to break a CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) attendance record with 61,000 tickets already sold for the second leg of the CCL Final against Pumas.

The last time a Sounders FC home match surpassed an attendance of 60,000 was the 2019 MLS Cup Final, when 69,274 fans were on-hand to see the Rave Green defeat Toronto FC 3-1 in the highest-attended soccer match in the history of Washington state.

Gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. and fans who plan to go are encouraged to arrive early due to crowds.