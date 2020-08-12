Expand / Collapse search

Watch Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Live on Q13 FOX

Seattle Seahawks
Q13 FOX
 

Seattle Seahawks fans won't be able to attend training camp this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Q13 FOX will broadcast more than a dozen Training Camp Live specials on TV.

Q13 FOX, official TV partner of the Seattle Seahawks, will broadcast the live hour-long shows during 15 practices between Aug. 12 and Sept. 3. Scroll down to see the full broadcast schedule.

NOTE: The stream above will only be active during the hour-long broadcast. To watch a live stream with closed captions, please click here.

Training Camp Live will be hosted by Q It Up Sports Director Aaron Levine and Seahawks analyst Dave Wyman. Q13's Michelle Ludtka and Ian Furness will report live from practice.

Here is the schedule for Seahawks Training Camp Live on Q13 FOX:

Wednesday August 12, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Thursday August 13, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Friday August 14, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Sunday August 16, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Monday August 17, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Tuesday August 18, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Thursday August 20, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Friday August 21, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Monday August 24, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Tuesday August 25, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Friday August 28, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Saturday August 29, 1:00-2:00 p.m. *

Tuesday September 1, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Wednesday September 2, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Thursday September 3, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

*Show will either follow MLB on FOX or move to JOEtv (cable 10/ch. 22) live at 1:00

