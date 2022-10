Fans around the region celebrated when the Seattle Mariners swept the Toronto Blue Jays in game 2 of the AL Wild Card series.

That includes workers at Toyota of Seattle.

This video was posted by Alex Akita. It shows Christian (Ichiro jersey), Eddie (with the backpack) and Ian (red shirt) celebrating as the Mariners completed their comeback after being down 8-1, sending them to the ALCS division series.