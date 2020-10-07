WATCH LIVE: Seattle Storm to celebrate fourth WNBA title with virtual rally today

Fresh off their WNBA championship win, the Seattle Storm will celebrate their fourth title with a virtual championship rally Friday afternoon.

The rally will start at 4 p.m. Friday (Oct. 9). Fans can register for the virtual event by clicking here. Watch the event live in the video player above.

RELATED: Seattle Storm sweep Las Vegas Aces, winning 4th WNBA title

The pandemic has forced the city to celebrate virtually instead of on the streets of Seattle with a big parade - as it did the last time the Storm took home the big win in 2018.

Two-time finals MVP Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Mercedes Russell and assistant coach Ryan Webb will raise the Storm flag on top of the Space Needle before the rally starts.

Storm broadcaster Elise Woodward will host the virtual event, where fans will hear from the players of the 2020 WNBA Championship team. Seattle Storm owners Lisa Brummel, Ginny Gilder, and Dawn Trudeau and CEO and General Manager Alisha Valvanis will also speak.