Washington's Demetrious Johnson to put MMA Flyweight Title on line in ONE Championship May 5

Washington native Demetrious Johnson, a 13-time MMA World Flyweight Champion, puts his ONE Championship title on the line on May 5 in Denver, CO when he faces Adriano Moraes for a third time. The fight can be seen for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Johnson defeated Moraes last year by knockout, gaining revenge for a loss to Moraes in Singapoer in 2021. It will be the first time in his career that Johnson, nicknamed "Mighty Mouse," will face the same opponent for a third time.

Johnson joined Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Seattle Sports Live" on Sunday night to preview the fight. Video above.