Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura suspended after DUI arrest: report

Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura has been suspended from the football team following a DUI arrest early Saturday morning, according to a report from The Spokesman-Review.

The newspaper reports that de Laura was arrested in Pullman’s College Hill neighborhood after failing a sobriety test and refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test.

A team official confirmed his suspension.

De Laura won the starting quarterback job as a true freshman last fall, beating out redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz and redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper. The Honolulu native had mixed results as the team’s No. 1 QB, winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for another touchdown in a season-opening win at Oregon State.

