Washington State, Miami to meet in rematch of 2015 Sun Bowl

article

Washington State and Miami will meet in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. It's a rematch of the 2015 Sun Bowl that Washington State won 20-14.

Washington State elevated Jake Dickert from interim coach after the Cougars pounded rival Washington 40-13 in the regular-season finale. Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura leads the Cougars with 23 touchdown passes.

Miami counters with freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. He has passed for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in each of his last six games. The Hurricanes are 5-1 during that stretch.

TOP PLAYERS

Washington St: QB Jayden de Laura, 2,751 yards and 23 TDs passing; WR Calvin Jackson, 955 yards and seven touchdowns receiving.

Miami: QB Tyler Van Dyke, 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns passing; WR Charleston Rambo, 79 receptions, 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns receiving.

NOTABLE

Washington St.: Jake Dickert was promoted after the Cougars pounded rival Washington 40-13. He went 3-2 as interim coach.

Miami: Van Dyke has passed for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in each of his last six games. The Hurricanes are 5-1 during that stretch.

LAST TIME

Washington St. 20, Miami 14. (Sun Bowl, Dec. 26, 2015)

BOWL HISTORY

Washington St.: Third Sun Bowl appearance. It will be the 17th bowl game for the Cougars and their sixth in seven seasons. They are 8-8 all time in bowls.

Miami: Third Sun Bowl appearance. Ninth straight bowl appearance and 45th in school history.



