WA legislators honor Super Bowl MVP, Yakima native Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and Yakima native Cooper Kupp has been honored by the Washington State House of Representatives.

Legislators adopted a resolution honoring Kupp and his accomplishments—most notably, his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI and being named its Most Valuable Player. But, the resolution acknowledges there is more to the MVP than meets the eye.

Kupp was born in Yakima and attended Davis High School, then played football for Eastern Washington University in Cheney.

Kupp broke several records in 2021 with the Rams, including most receiving yards in a single season (2,425), and being the first player since 2005 to lead the league in receptions, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards—referred to as the "triple crown." Kupp also played for the L.A. Rams the last time they were in the Super Bowl in 2018, but had to sit out due to injury.

Legislators also recognized that Cooper "continues to humbly serve others" by supporting local charities and helping young athletes.

Kupp attributes his success to his faith and family, including wife Anna and sons Cooper and Cypress.

