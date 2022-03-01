Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:36 PM PST, Cowlitz County
24
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:20 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:26 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:43 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:31 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:57 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:15 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:16 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:16 AM PST until WED 6:51 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:03 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:05 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:45 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:52 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:40 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:11 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:46 PM PST until FRI 2:28 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:50 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:43 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:54 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Watch
from WED 9:48 AM PST until THU 7:03 AM PST, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Lewis County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

WA legislators honor Super Bowl MVP, Yakima native Cooper Kupp

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sports
FOX 13 Seattle
article

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C.

Expand

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and Yakima native Cooper Kupp has been honored by the Washington State House of Representatives.

Legislators adopted a resolution honoring Kupp and his accomplishments—most notably, his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI and being named its Most Valuable Player. But, the resolution acknowledges there is more to the MVP than meets the eye.

Kupp was born in Yakima and attended Davis High School, then played football for Eastern Washington University in Cheney.

Kupp broke several records in 2021 with the Rams, including most receiving yards in a single season (2,425), and being the first player since 2005 to lead the league in receptions, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards—referred to as the "triple crown." Kupp also played for the L.A. Rams the last time they were in the Super Bowl in 2018, but had to sit out due to injury.

Legislators also recognized that Cooper "continues to humbly serve others" by supporting local charities and helping young athletes.

Kupp attributes his success to his faith and family, including wife Anna and sons Cooper and Cypress.

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS: 
WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron LevineAlyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: