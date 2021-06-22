UW, WSU football stadiums to open at full capacity for fans this fall
SEATTLE - Following an announcement by the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, both University of Washington and Washington State University announced that home football games will operate at full capacity for fans.
"We can't wait to have our fans back at Husky Stadium," said UW head football coach Jimmy Lake. "We need this place packed and rocking!"
The news of Husky Stadium and Martin Stadium opening at full capacity comes after several professional teams announced that they would be welcoming fans back in a similar way.
The Seattle Mariners were one of the first teams to make such an announcement. Fans will be welcomed back at full capacity starting July 2.
The Seahawks will also welcome fans back at full capacity for the 2021 season. Their first home game is on Sept. 19 against the Tennessee Titans.
Stadiums are fully opening as King County heads toward a 70% vaccination threshold by June 29.
The Huskies' 2021 season kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Montana. Tickets will also go on sale to the general public on a single-game basis starting on July 23.
The Cougars will also have their home opener on Sept. 4 against Utah State. Tickets go on sale July 12 for group tickets and July 26 for single-game general public tickets. Cougs fans can find more information on tickets here.
