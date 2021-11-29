UW selects Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer as head football coach

The University of Washington has named 47-year-old Kalen DeBoer as the newest head football coach.

DeBoer comes from Fresno State, where during the 2021 season, he led the Bulldogs to a 9-3 overall record in his second year in charge.

Over his seven seasons as a head football coach, DeBoer has compiled a 79-9 (.898) record. During his 25 years in coaching, he has consistently prospered at multiple levels and in different roles, helping to build and revitalize programs while establishing a diverse network of contacts, in both coaching and recruiting, across the country.

He is the 30th head coach in Husky football history.

"My family and I are so grateful for the opportunity to lead such a storied program and be part of this prestigious institution," said DeBoer. "The tough, hard-nosed tradition of Washington football speaks for itself, and it was obvious throughout this process that UW is committed to competing at the highest level. This is a perfect fit for me and I would like to thank Jen Cohen and President Cauce for their trust. We could not be more excited to get to Seattle and get to work."

Immediately prior to leading Fresno State's program, DeBoer was on staff at Indiana University, as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. After helping to guide the Hoosiers to an 8-5 record and a berth in the Gator Bowl, DeBoer returned to Fresno State, taking over for Jeff Tedford, who resigned for health reasons following the 2019 season.

DeBoer was selected after Jimmy Lake was fired after less than two seasons with the Huskies.

Lake's firing came after a tumultuous season that began with the Huskies ranked in the AP Top 25 and tumbled after embarrassing losses that raised discontent in the fan base.

Lake was suspended without pay for the Nov. 13, 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous week against Oregon, when Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake and the suspension seemed a precursor to an eventual separation.

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS