UW QBs to get equal reps to start spring ball

Dylan Morris, Michael Penix Jr., and Sam Huard will all get equal chance to make an impression at quarterback as the Washington Huskies begin spring practices this week.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Monday that reps will be evenly split amongst the three contenders for the Washington quarterback job.

"Those three guys, you'll see them in equal reps, like identical reps between the ones and twos split up for the first four practices. There will be no difference in those three guys," Grubb said.

Morris and Huard both started games for the Huskies last season while Penix is a transfer from the University of Indiana. Morris has been the team's primary starter the last two seasons with Huard getting his lone start in the Apple Cup against Washington State. Penix is new to the program but is the only one of the group to have experience in the new offense. New Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer was Penix's offensive coordinator at Indiana in 2019 before leaving to take the Fresno State head coaching job.

That experience gives Penix an upper hand as spring workouts get underway.

"Mike, for sure, day one, definitely had the upper hand in that situation, has played in the system for a number of years," Grubb said. "So even just terminology, verbiage, easy things like that, Mike had a pretty good handle on right out of the gate. But my hat's off to (Dylan) and (Sam). They have quickly made up that ground over the winter and are very familiar already."

While the trio of quarterbacks are starting out with the same opportunity, eventually one of them will begin to separate and earn the starting nod. The sooner that happens, the sooner that quarterback can get more reps and chances to build rapport with his teammates. However, the expectation is for the battle to continue into fall camp.

"We're just going to pour everything into trying to coach these guys up. That's just how I've always done it and it will shake itself out," DeBoer said.

"We don't know what will look like after four (practices), not that we're making any decisions or anything like that, because it could go as long, and it will, into the fall camp. I think that you just continue to pour into these guys. And they know we're trying to develop them and some of these guys got more than just one year left too. you know, so it's not just a short-term thing, it's a long-term thing."

DeBoer said that they track everything the players will do in practice and will use those statistics to help guide their evaluations of the position. He credited Grubb for the process they've put in place.

"He's very thorough," DeBoer said. "He has a system and a way that we've really gone about it. Every throw is tracked. Every throw and in routes on air, every throw in seven-on-seven, every throw in team, I mean, you name the throw, it's tracked, it's evaluated, it's written down, it's documented. We can tell who dropped it and the ball placement. And so it's very thorough, and in the end, it comes down to production."

