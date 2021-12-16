Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins placed on COVID-19 list

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Thursday that two players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins are the second and third players this season to be placed on the list.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 12: Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett (16) makes the catch and takes in in for the touchdown during an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts on September 12, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium Expand

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Alex Collins #41 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon Expand

Earlier this season, tight end Gerald Everett missed two games.

Seahawks play the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston & Ian Furness

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS