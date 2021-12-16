Expand / Collapse search

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins placed on COVID-19 list

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks announced on Thursday that two players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins are the second and third players this season to be placed on the list. 

Earlier this season, tight end Gerald Everett missed two games. 

Seahawks play the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

