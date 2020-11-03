Two Seattle Mariners earn Golden Gloves Awards

For only the 12th time in franchise history, multiple Seattle Mariners players are named Gold Glove winners for their performance in the same season.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford and first baseman Evan White both have been named as the 2020 Rawlings American League Gold Glove winners for their respective positions. Major League Baseball announced the 18 winners Tuesday evening.

With the honor, White becomes the first rookie first baseman to win the award since its creation in 1957. The 24-year-old and Crawford, who’s 25 become the 2nd and 3rd Mariners to win a Gold Glove Award at the age of 25 or younger, joining Ken Griffey Jr.

White leads the American League first basemen with seven Defensive Runs Saved, seven Scoops and led all AL first basemen with 11 Out of Zone plays.

Advertisement

Crawford finished 2020 ranked second among the AL shortstops with six Defensive Runs Saved and lead the American League with 62 Out of Zone plays at the positions.

Mariners Outfielder Kyle Lewis is a finalist for the Rookie of the Year award. That will be announced on November 12th on the MLB Network.