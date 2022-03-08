Timeline: A look back at Russell Wilson’s career in Seattle

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle may be coming to an end after multiple outlets reported the Seahawks and the Denver Broncos agreed on a trade.

Here's a look back at the quarterback's career in Seattle:

April 29, 2012

Russell Wilson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks as the 75th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft. He redshirted during the 2007 season at NC State and played three seasons before transferring to Wisconsin for the 2011 season.

August 11, 2012

Wilson made his preseason debut against the Tennessee Titans and had his first preseason start on August 24 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

August 26, 2012

The Seattle Seahawks named Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback for the regular season.

September 9, 2012

Wilson made his regular season debut with a road loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

End of 2012 season

Seattle finished 2nd in the NFC West with a 11-5 record, which was the team’s first winning season since 2007. Seattle won a road playoff game against the Washington Redskins in the Wild Card round but lost to the Atlanta Falcons in the Divisional round.

2013 season

Seattle finished the season 13-3 and clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

December 17, 2013

Seattle’s Alaska Airlines partnered up with the Seattle quarterback and named him the Chief Football Officer (CFO).

January 19, 2014

The Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl.

February 2, 2014

Wilson and the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, for the team’s first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

2014

Wilson launched the "Why Not You Foundation," a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude.

February 1, 2015

The defending champions returned to the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. Wilson led the team to the Patriots’ one-yard line with 20 seconds remaining. His second-down pass to Ricardo Lockette was intercepted by Patriots' Malcom Butler. New England won with a 28-24 victory.

July 31, 2015

Wilson and the Seahawks agreed to a 4-year, $87.6 million contract extension.

March 11, 2016

Wilson and Ciara announced their engagement and were married July 6, 2016 in Cheshire, England.

April 28, 2017

The couple’s first child together was born.

February 7, 2018

In 2013, the Texas Rangers acquired Wilson through the MLB’s Rule 5 Draft, which allows clubs without a full 40-man roster to select non-40-man roster players from other clubs. On Feb. 7, he was traded from the Rangers to the New York Yankees.

April 16, 2019

The team and Wilson agreed to terms on a 4-year contract extension and $140 million. This would make Wilson the highest-paid player in the NFL.

August 13, 2019

Wilson and Ciara joined other families to become part of the Seattle Sounders FC’s ownership group.

February 6, 2020

The NFL named Wilson as the Walter Payton Man of the Year, which recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the field.

July 23, 2020

Ciara and Wilson’s second child together was born.

October 7, 2021

During Seattle’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, Wilson broke his finger and was placed on the injured reserve list.

October 15, 2021

He was ruled out for the Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was the first game he missed in his career.

March 8, 2022

A week after saying they had no intention of trading Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have dealt their star quarterback to the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram