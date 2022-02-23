Three Sounders receive Green Cards

article

Seattle Sounders FC members João Paulo, Xavier Arreaga and Nouhou have all been granted U.S. Green Cards, which gives them permanent resident status in the United States.

With that permanent status, the three players no longer count against the international player spots on the Sounders' roster. The status change gives the Sounders four open international player spots available to them moving forward.

Abdoulaye Cissoko, Léo Chú and Yeimar Gómez Andrade are the three players still carrying International status on the Sounders' roster.

International roster spots are tradable assets and the Sounders previously dealt one of their available slots to FC Dallas for $250,000 in General Allocation Money.

The Sounders currently have 28 players under contract for the 2022 season out of a possible 30 on their first-team.

Nouhou, 24, is the longest tenured member of the Sounders out of the three to receive Green Card status. He joined the organization in 2016 as a member of the Sounders reserve team Sounders 2 (now the Tacoma Defiance). He has been a member of the Cameroon National Team and helped the team place third in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nationals.

João Paulo, 30, joined the Sounders in 2020 and has spent the last two seasons with the club. He was a finalist for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award last season and was named the Sounders team MVP.

Arreaga, 27, has been with the Sounders since 2019 and is a member of the Ecuador National Team.

João Paulo and Nouhou were both MLS All-Star selections in 2021.

