The Kid is back: Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. to serve as adviser to MLB commissioner

Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. is joining the MLB organization as a senior adviser to the commissioner of baseball.

Ken Griffey Jr. #24 of the Seattle Mariners. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

MLB made the announcement on Twitter Friday:

Griffey, also known as "Junior" and "The Kid," earned ten consecutive Gold Glove awards in the 1990s. In his career with the Mariners, he had 1,752 hits, 298 home runs, 1,152 RBIs and 167 stolen bases.

Griffey played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox before returning to Seattle to finish his career and retire in 2010 after 22 years in the league.

Shortly after MLB announced Griffey's new role, the league "figured it was a good time" to share a clip of Griffey's greatest moments.