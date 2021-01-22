Tacoma Stars ready for indoor season opener against Kansas City

A local Major Arena Soccer League team is gearing up for its first game since the pandemic forced its season to end early last year. The Tacoma Stars are set to take on the Kansas City Comets Friday in Missouri.

Q13 Sports Anchor Michelle Ludtka talks with Stars players and president on team expectations and what needs to align this season as MASL teams work through the pandemic.

The league's entire season will be broadcasted on Facebook Live this year. You can find out more information on the league's page of how you can buy a whole season's pass or just subscribe to watch one game at a time.