Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
8
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:53 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 1:00 PM PST, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 1:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

Tacoma community mourns death of 'Sonics guy' Kris Brannon

Published 
Sports
Q13 FOX
article

Seattle SuperSonics fans Kris ""Sonics Guy"" Brannon, left, and Kenneth Knutsen react to the Seattle City Council's 5-4 no vote against a "street vacation" vacating stretch of road where investor Chris Hansen hopes to eventually build an arena that c

Expand

TACOMA - He was one of the most recognizable and friendly faces in town: Seattle SuperSonics superfan and Tacoma resident Kris Brannon, better known as "Sonics guy," has died. 

His sister confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. 

Brannon was a fixture at sporting events and council meetings for years, pushing the city and other stakeholders to build an arena to bring back the SuperSonics.

He said in his bio on a Sonics fan website that he'd been to more than 1,500 events - political, sporting, etc. - to "remind people of what we lost."

But many people who knew Brannon didn't have to go to a council meeting or football game to see him and know the mark he left on his city. They could find him on a street corner, proudly clad in green and gold, and talk as if they'd been lifelong friends. 

"A sad day for all of us ... one of the kindest, most dedicated, big-hearted Sonics fan ever," said the owners of an investment group working to bring back Seattle's NBA team. 

His cause of death was not immediately known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 