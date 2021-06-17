T-Mobile Park opening at full capacity on July 2

Starting July 2, T-Mobile Park will open at full capacity for Seattle Mariners fans.

This news comes just days after the park opened up capacity to 31,000 fans. The park offered 26,000 of those tickets to vaccinated individuals. Hundreds of other tickets have been sold in socially-distanced pods of one to six people.

Recently, King County announced that it would reach a 70% vaccination threshold by June 29, allowing for the mask mandate to end.

Mariners Mail tickets are available for presale on June 24 at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets go on sale that same day at 2 p.m.

T-Mobile Park will be open at full capacity for the rest of the 2021 season.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram