T-Birds' Nico Myatovic gets OT game-winner to even series with Kamloops

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Nico Myatovic beat goaltender Dylan Garand just over 13 minutes into overtime to give Seattle a 2-1 victory over the Kamloops Blazers in Game 4 of the WHL's Western Conference Championship Series.

The victory evened up the series at 2-2 ahead of a return to Kamloops for Game 5 on Friday night.

With the puck against the boards behind the net, it came free and found its way to Myatovic in front of the net. Myatovic faked out Garand and got the puck by the Blazers goaltender into the net with 8:44 left in the overtime period to seal the win for the Thunderbirds.

The line of Myatovic, Jordan Gustafson and Lucas Ciona was responsible for both goals on the night for Seattle.

After allowing three goals in the opening period last night, the Thunderbirds controlled the action early. Seattle out-shot Kamoops by a 7-0 margin over the first seven minutes of action with a pair of shots deflected off the post. Kevin Korchinski had a shot from the blue line deflected in front of the net off the post and Reid Schaefer had a near-breakaway try that Dylan Garand caught a piece of as it, too, deflected off the frame and out.

However, a tripping penalty late in the period from Sam Popowich gave the Blazers a power play chance. Daylan Kuefler, who scored two games in Kamloops' Game 3 victory, maneuvered a puck around the edge of the crease and avoiding an outstretched Thomas Milic to put the Blazers up 1-0 with 53.3 seconds left in the period.

An interference penalty on Mats Lindgren gave Seattle their first power play chance early in the second period. Jordan Gustafson made it count as he took a pass from Lucas Ciona, used a toe drag to get past defenseman Viktor Persson and beat Garand over his glove to tie the game at 1-1 less than two minutes into the period.

Two interference penalties in the second period from Reid Schaefer put Seattle on the defensive.

Milic had a key early save as the second Schaefer penalty was winding down. Matthew Seminoff got a good look from the slot that Milic shouldered away.

The Thunderbirds thought they took the lead with 14:50 left to play as the puck ended up behind Garand after a collision in front of the net.

Ciona crashed into Garand and the goal was immediately waved off. Ciona took a hit from Persson that knocked him into Garand. However, the play was reviewed and the goal remained disallowed.

Another would-be goal was waved off due to a hand pass right in front of the net that blew the play dead as the loose puck was then fired into the back of the net with just under nine minutes left to play.

Jordan Gustafson (No. 7) celebrates his goal that tied up Game 4 of the WHL's Western Conference Championship Series at 1-1 against the Kamloops Blazers on May 25, 2022 at the ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash. on an assist from Lucas Ciona (No. 47). (photo by Curtis Crabtree / FOX 13 Seattle)

