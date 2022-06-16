Iconic WNBA star and Seattle Storm legend, Sue Bird, announces her retirement

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, one of the most decorated players in WNBA history, announced she will retire after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

"Sue Bird is Storm basketball. Every moment, every memory has one constant. No. 10. It's time for the final chapter," the team said in an announcement Thursday morning.

Bird, 41, re-signed with the Storm this offseason and acknowledged the possibility this year would be her last with the team. While the decision wasn't made prior to the start of the season, Bird said confirmed her decision to call it a career after this year is over.

"So obviously when I entered this season, I tried to be as honest as possible about where I was, and I kind of knew that this was going to be my last year. I wanted to be for sure about it before I announced the retirement," Bird said in a video released by the Storm.

The Storm are set to play the Connecticut Sun on Friday and the New York Liberty on Sunday. Bird went to college at the University of Connecticut and went to high school in Queens, New York. With a road trip to both of those sites this week, Bird said it hammered home that this would be it.

"As the season has gone, I pretty much knew," she said. "Once I saw the schedule and once I started packing for this trip a little bit, I was like, this is going to be my last time playing in New York, my last time playing in front of my family and friends, and so that’s why the timing of this is what it is. I just really felt strongly about announcing my retirement, saying it was my last year, so I could share that with my family, my friends, all the people in New York who had watched me grow up, so they can see me play for the last time in my home state. I’m excited about that; it’s also bitter-sweet of course."

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Bird is in the conversation of the best women's professional basketball players of all-time. She has played her entire WNBA career with the Storm after being drafted out of the UConn in 2002. She was named to the W25 team in 2021 as one of the greatest and most influential players in WNBA history. She's a four-time WNBA champion, a league-record 12-time WNBA all-star, a five-time first-team all-WNBA performer, and is the league's all-time leader in assists.