Struggling Mariners make roster moves; Abraham Toro to IL

By AP News Staff
Published 
Seattle Mariners
Associated Press
SEATTLE - The struggling Seattle Mariners made a few roster moves before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

They placed second baseman Abraham Toro on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left shoulder and designated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for assignment.

Toro, who is batting .179 with six homers and 13 RBIs, was injured in Saturday’s loss when he collided with right fielder Adam Frazier going after a pop-up in the first inning, hitting the ground after a catch.

The 33-year-old Souza appeared in just six games, going 3 for 19.

To take their place, they recalled outfielder Taylor Trammell and selected utility player Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma.

Looking to boost their lineup, the Seattle Mariners signed veteran slugger Justin Upton to a one-year contract Saturday.

Seattle enters Sunday having lost 18 of its last 24 games and has dropped the first three of a four-game series against the Red Sox.