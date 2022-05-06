Storm surge in third quarter carries Seattle to 97-74 victory over Lynx

article

Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart drilled a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 10-0 run to open the second half that carried the Seattle Storm to a 97-74 victory over the Minnesota Lynx in their season opener and first game at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Storm outscored the Lynx 34-14 in the third quarter alone as they surged to an opening victory in their first game back at Seattle Center since 2018. Bird and Jewell Loyd combined to take over the contest as the duo combined for 17 points in the frame as they took a 75-55 lead into the fourth quarter.

After the 10-0 run to open the quarter was finally ended by Lynx star Sylvia Fowles, the Storm immediately starter a new run. A 3-pointer from Gabby Williams, a three-point play from Loyd and another pair of free throws from Loyd made up an 8-0 run that extended the lead to 59-43 in less than five minutes of action.

Stewart scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Storm continued to pull away. Stewart and Loyd both finished with 17 points for Seattle as they watched the last several minutes of the game from the bench with the victory in hand.

Bird added 11 points and nine assists for Seattle.

The Storm had to dig themselves out of an early hole. Fowles and Aerial Powers led the Lynx to an 18-8 advantage late in the first quarter.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 06: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm is congratulated after her three point basket against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena on May 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle slowly clawed into the lead with a steal and basket by Stephanie Talbot inside the final minute cutting the lead to 20-18. A 3-pointer from Talbot gave Seattle a 27-24 advantage. After a Fowles basket, Loyd delivered a 3-pointer from the corner and was fouled by Odyssey Sims. Loyd converted the free throw to make it a 31-26 Storm lead.

Minnesota had another run in them as well. With Seattle holding a 34-28 lead after a Jantel Lavender 3-pointer, the Lynx went on an 11-0 run of their own to retake the lead, 39-34.

Bird's first basket came with 58 seconds in the first half on a 3-pointer from the top of the key. The shot tied the game at 39-39 and the two teams would head into halftime tied at 41-41 after Powers and Ezi Magbegor traded baskets in the final minute.

The Storm then laid the hammer down in the second half as their left the Lynx in the dust.

Fowles finished with 16 points to lead the way for Minnesota. Powers scored 14.

Epiphanny Prince and Talbot added 13 and 11 points off the bench, respectively, for the Storm.

