Storm announce plans for new practice facility in Interbay



The Seattle Storm announced plans for a new team headquarters and practice facility on a 50,000 square-foot parcel of land in Interbay on Friday.

The Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance will include two indoor basketball courts, two outdoor 3-on-3 courts, locker rooms and training facilities, and the team's business offices.

"We are excited to create a state-of-the-art training facility for our team and for our city. The Storm facility will provide our athletes with a dedicated space to support them holistically, from training to health and wellness," Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said in a press release. "This facility reflects our franchise legacy, our athletes’ success, and aims to promote and grow the women’s game and expand youth access to play."

Force 10 Facilities, LLC announced they had submitted a Master Use Permit for the site located just south of the Ballard Bridge and north of the Interbay Golf Center. The site is flanked by 16th Ave. W. on the east, West Bertona St. to the south, and Thorndyke Ave. W. to the west.

Per the release, the women-led project team includes owner’s representative barrientos RYAN, a design team led by ZGF Architects and Shive-Hattery Architects, general contractor Sellen Construction, and landscape architect Walker Macy. Additional project partners include Coughlin Porter Lundeen, Holmes, Prime Electric, PAE, Apollo Mechanical, Counterbalance Consulting, PanGeo, Counsilman-Hunsaker, Bargreen Ellingson, Heffron Transportation, RDH, Studio Pacifica, and BRC Acoustics.

Eighty-five percent of all project team members across all disciplines currently are women.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin next spring with the building being ready for the start of the 2024 WNBA season. The Storm currently practice at Seattle Pacific University due to the lack of their own training facility.

(courtesy of Seattle Storm)

