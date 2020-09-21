Sources: NFL fines Seahawks head coach $100K for not wearing mask during game, $250K fine for team

Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll is reportedly fined $100K for not wearing a mask on the sidelines, and an additional $250K applied to the team.

According to ESPN's, Adam Schefter, sources say NFL head coaches Pete Carroll, San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, and Denver Broncos' Vic Fangio will be fined $100K each for not properly wearing a face mask.

More fines could be coming as several other coaches violated the league’s rules requiring coaches to wear coverings over their mouths and noses at all times. Players are exempt from these protocols.

Sources also told ESPN each team will be fined an additional $250K, totaling nearly $1.05M in fines for all three teams.

The NFL or Seattle Seahawks have not released an official statement yet.

Among the violators were Patriots coach Bill Belichick and both coaches in Monday night’s game, Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints.

Gruden wore his face mask like a chin strap and Payton wore his gaiter like a turtleneck.

The punishments come a week after the NFL warned all 32 teams in a memo about following the rules for wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic lest they put the NFL season at risk.

If the fines, which were earlier reported by ESPN and NFL Network, prove ineffective, the league could hand out stronger discipline.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.