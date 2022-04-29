Sounders to break attendance record for second leg of CONCACAF Champions League Final at Seattle

The Seattle Sounders are on track to break a CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) attendance record with 61,000 tickets already sold for the second leg of the CCL Final against Pumas.

With this announcement, the club is set to break the standalone attendance record for a Concacaf Champions League Final match, surpassing the 61,004 fans that watched Montreal take on Club América at the Olympic Stadium in 2015.

The last time a Sounders FC home match surpassed an attendance of 60,000 was the 2019 MLS Cup Final, when 69,274 fans were on-hand to see the Rave Green defeat Toronto FC 3-1 in the highest-attended soccer match in the history of Washington State.

On May 4, Sounders FC will be playing in the club’s first continental championship, with the Concacaf Champions League trophy and a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup on the line.

The Sounders drew the first leg of the match against Pumas, 2-2, in Mexico City on Wednesday.

The Sounders take on Pumas on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lumen Field.

Fans who want to attend should act quickly and buy seats while they are still available. Seats are still available in the upper bowl of Lumen Field. Fans are also encouraged to arrive early due to the crowds. Gates open at 5 p.m.