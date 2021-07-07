Sounders set record with season-opening 13-game unbeaten run

article

Kelyn Rowe and Raúl Ruidíaz scored and the Seattle Sounders ran their season-opening undefeated streak to an MLS-record 13 games, beating the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Seattle (8-0-5) broke a tie with the LA Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014) for the streak mark.

Rowe opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with his first MLS goal since 2018. Alex Rodan settled a deflected ball and sent it across goal for a redirection by Rowe.

Ruidíaz scored his 10th goal of the season, tied for the MLS lead, in second-half stoppage time by finishing Brad Smith’s cross.

Seattle has won its last eight matches with Houston (3-4-6) to match its longest winning streak over an opponent. The Sounders won eight straight against Chivas USA from 2012-14.

